XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,268.45

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,268.45 ($27.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,966 ($24.12). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,045 ($25.09), with a volume of 23,480 shares.

XP Power Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,864.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,260.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,867.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

XP Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About XP Power

In related news, insider James E. Peters sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($21.86), for a total value of £756,993.60 ($928,712.55).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

