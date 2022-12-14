Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XENE opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

