Wells Fargo & Company Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $340.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.12.
Shares of ADBE opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.00. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $636.00.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
