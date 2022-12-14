Wells Fargo & Company Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $340.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.12.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.00. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $636.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

