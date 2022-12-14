Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $72.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. Comerica has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

