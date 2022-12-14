Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 6,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,230,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weibo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Weibo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.