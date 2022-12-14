WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.9 %

WEC stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.86. 2,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,000. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

