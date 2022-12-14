Weaver Consulting Group Sells 98 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TIP opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

