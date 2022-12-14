Weaver Consulting Group Sells 332 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDU stock opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

