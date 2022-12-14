Weaver Consulting Group Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

