Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $277.55

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $277.55 and last traded at $277.55, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

