Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $277.55

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $277.55 and last traded at $277.55, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.55.
Watsco Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
