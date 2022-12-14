Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.31. 18,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

