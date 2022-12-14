Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $397.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

