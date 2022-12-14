W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

GWW opened at $580.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.30. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

