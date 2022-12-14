W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.4 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.