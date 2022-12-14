VVS Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $495,374.08 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $103.20 million and approximately $495,374.08 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,828,904,806,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,515,704,698,497 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

