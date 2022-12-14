Vodafone Group Public (VOD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD):

12/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/8/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 116 ($1.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/21/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 129 ($1.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/15/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/15/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/15/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 116 ($1.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/15/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/15/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 160 ($1.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 160 ($1.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 122 ($1.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.2 %

LON VOD traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86.33 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 97,067,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,260,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.21. The stock has a market cap of £23.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,438.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

