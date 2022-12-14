Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

