Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 10.7% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after acquiring an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $401.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

