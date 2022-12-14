Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $401.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.