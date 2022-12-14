Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

