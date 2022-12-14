Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading Up 0.4%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 55,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 43,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
