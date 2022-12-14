Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading Up 0.4%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 55,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 43,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

