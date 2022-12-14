Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $9.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Further Reading
