Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.