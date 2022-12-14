Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

