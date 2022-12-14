Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 307,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 897,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vicinity Motor by 142.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

VEV stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.50. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor ( NASDAQ:VEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

