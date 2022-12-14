Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 81,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 21,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

CNRAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vicinity Centres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

