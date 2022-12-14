Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CKSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 425 ($5.21) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 345 ($4.23) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius Price Performance

CKSNF stock remained flat at $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

