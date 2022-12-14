Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Up 8%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 2,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,052,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

