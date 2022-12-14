Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,966.50

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $63,966.50 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,894.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00425130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.02 or 0.00832689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00106005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00608703 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00253050 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,667,297 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

