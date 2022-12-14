Vertcoin One Day Volume Reaches $63,966.50 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $63,966.50 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,894.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00425130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.02 or 0.00832689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00106005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00608703 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00253050 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,667,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

