Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 102,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

