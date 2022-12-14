Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0030

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $30.97 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

