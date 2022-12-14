VeraBank N.A. Sells 140 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

VeraBank N.A. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 51,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE UNP traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.33. 22,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,072. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.