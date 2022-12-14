VeraBank N.A. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

