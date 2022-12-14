VeraBank N.A. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $251.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,193. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

