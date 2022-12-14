VeraBank N.A. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,855. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

