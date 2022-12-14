Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.13. The company had a trading volume of 72,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

