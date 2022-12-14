Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $431,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

