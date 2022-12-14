Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.78. 10,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,458. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.23 and a 200-day moving average of $196.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

