Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 40.9% in November

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,049,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 58.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

