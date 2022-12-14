Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
