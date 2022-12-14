Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 7,633.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,799,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,963,000.

