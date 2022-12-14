Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

