Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.92. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.