Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,710. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96.

