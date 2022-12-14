Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

