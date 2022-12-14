Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is EdgeRock Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EdgeRock Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 17.0% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VUG opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.