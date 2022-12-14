Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

