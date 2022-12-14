Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 183,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,807,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

