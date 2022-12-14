Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.99 and last traded at C$29.99. 2,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.96.

