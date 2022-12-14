VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA decreased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38.

