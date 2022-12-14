VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,175 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.02% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

