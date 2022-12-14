Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLYPP opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

